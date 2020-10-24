DU JAT 2020 Rank List Released at du.ac.in, Check All Details Here

Delhi University released the DU JAT 2020 rank list on Friday, October 23. The Delhi University Joint Admission Test (DU JAT) is conducted for admission in courses including Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis) and BA (Hons) in Business Economics. The candidates who had appeared for DU JAT 2020, can now check the rank list at the university’s official website, du.ac.in.

In order to check the DU JAT 2020 rank list, follow these steps:

Step 1 - Visit the official website, du.ac.in

Step 2 - On the homepage, look for an option that reads or rank-wise result of DU JAT 2020 and click on it

Step 3 - A new page consisting of DU JAT 2020 rank list will open

Step 4 - Search for your name. This can be done manually, or you can press control + F to get a search window in which you can type your name and quickly get access to your rank

Aspirants must note that they will be shortlisted for admission in the undergraduate programmes in Delhi University on the basis of DU JAT 2020 cut-off marks. The DU JAT 2020 cut-off will be set by the concerned authorities. Those candidates who qualify the DU JAT 2020 cut-off will then be called for the DU JAT 2020 counselling and seat allocation process.

The released DU JAT 2020 rank list mentions personal details of the candidate along with the scores and rank. The DU JAT 2020 rank list will have an aspirant’s name, application form number, roll number, DU JAT score (in percentage), best four score, final score, and category-wise rank.

The Delhi University Joint Admission Test 2020 was conducted on September 7. The test was online computer-based and consisted of questions from Quantitative Ability; General English; Reasoning and Analytical Ability; and Business and General Awareness. The DU JAT 2020 was held for a total of 400 marks.