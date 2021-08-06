DU, Ladakh University Collaborate for Faculty, Student Exchange

The University of Delhi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Ladakh on August 5 for a period of five years to take up activities of mutual interest. The universities’ academics and research centres will enable the exchange of faculty and staff and students.

The institutions will collaborate on scientific and academic activities. Besides, the two universities will organise faculty development programmes, providing hands-on experience to students of UOL to various advanced technologies available in DU “to expand their knowledge horizon".

It will also encourage, and facilitate inter-university student and faculty visits to enable learning through academic interactions and programmes on both offline and online modes. Besides, it will provide a joint organisation of research and publication activities in various departments/centres.

Joint organisation of seminars, conferences, and academic workshops on topics of mutual interests. Cultural exchange programmes and sports activities in both institutions will be organised. Exchange of expertise in the revision of existing curricular programs to respond to the current demands of industry and other employment generating entities will be conducted.

It will also conduct joint organisation of workshops on Massive Open Online Learning Course (MOOC) and Information and Communication Technology (ITC). Sharing of library resources and providing access to laboratory facilities and organising joint PhD programmes and postgraduate courses under the Meta University programme.

Delhi University “is keen to share it with other relatively younger universities of this country in order to play the role of a catalyst in their transformation and growth," it said in a press release. The new knowledge from the University of Ladakh will enable collective minds to further push the boundaries of knowledge and understanding, the varsity added.

