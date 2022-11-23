DU Launches Upto 100% Fee Waiver For EWS Students in Both PG, UG Courses

A financial assistance programme for students from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) enrolling in full-time Graduate and Post Graduate Courses has been developed by the Dean of Students Welfare (DSW) office at Delhi University.

The deadline for applications from qualified students is 4 PM on December 12, 2022. This programme adheres to the government’s ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas’ motto, claims the office of Delhi university.

Depending on their annual family income, students will be eligible for a fee waiver. Students who qualify for the FSS Scheme will have their tuition fees waived up to 100 per cent in cases where their family’s yearly income is less than Rs. 4 lakh, and 50 per cent in cases where it is between Rs. 4 and Rs. 8 lakh. Students who received arrears on prior tests are not eligible for this programme. The announcement also stated that all fees paid by students under the programme will be waived, except examination and hostel fees. Students can access the application form by clicking on this link: https://shortest.link/dufss?l=en.

Financial Support Scheme –Documents required

The following documents must be submitted to the DSW office along with the application form, which may be obtained from the DSW office, by students who wish to apply for the DU FSS Scheme.

Annual Family Income Certificate issued following the standard form by the Tehsildar or another authorised body, and as permitted by the committee Copy of parents’ ITRs, if relevant Copy of the last exam’s mark sheet Copy of bonafide student in Degree/Postgraduate degree course Copy of fee receipts that list each amount. Copy of the bank passbook with the student’s name, account number, IFSC code, and photo placed where necessary

Delhi University Financial Support Scheme – How to apply?

Step 1. Visit du.ac.in to access the official webpage.

Step 2. Click on the Dean of Students’ Welfare link on the homepage.

Step 3. Click the Financial Support Scheme link provided.

Step 4. Download the application and fill out all the necessary information.

Step 5. Apply at your respective college.

Step 6. Keep a printout for reference in the future.

