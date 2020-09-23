DU May Release Cut-off for Admission from Mid-October

The cut-offs for admission to various courses of the Delhi University will reportedly be released from mid-October. The schedule for the release of cut-offs and document verification will be put out by the varsity in a day or two, according to The Indian Express.

Those who want to apply for admission in the Delhi University are advised to visit the official website of the varsity at du.ac.in. The cut-offs will be released for undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD level courses.

Cut-off is minimum marks that a candidate must have secured in the qualifying examination to be eligible for the admission. For example, if the cut-off for B.Sc (Physics) is 98 per cent, then those seeking admission to the course must have scored this much marks in Class 12 board exams. Cut-offs are different for candidates belonging to different categories (unreserved, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Class and Persons with Disability).

It is generally decided on the basis of marks secured in one language subject and one or two primary subjects. The criteria for subject specific cut-off are properly explained in the university’s official brochure.

DU’s St. Stephen’s College released its first cut-off on September 16. It was for admission to BA Honours and Programme courses. For B.A. (Hons), the college set a cut-off of 99.25 per cent marks. Those seeking admission to BA programme of St. Stephens must have secured 99 per cent in plus two. Students who have passed Class 12 from Science or Commerce streams and want to get into BA Programme, they must also have 99 per marks in Class 12.

Those who want to study History programme must have got 99 per cent in the higher secondary or Class 12 exams. This year, the college has raised the minimum marks for admission for each course.

The highest increase in cut-off was seen in case of Sanskrit (Hons). Students who studied Science or Commerce must have 70 per cent marks in Class 12 for getting into Sanskrit (Hons). Last year, such students needed 65 per cent marks. However, the cut-off has remained the same as compared to the last year for students from Humanities.