DU NCWEB 1st Cut-off Released: Check Marks Needed for Admission to Top Colleges

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the first cut-off list for admission to the BA programme and BCom courses at the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) for the academic year 2021-22. The online admissions will begin from November 1 against the first list. The admissions will be held from 1 am onwards on November 1, 2 and 5 till 11:59 PM at respective teaching centres.

Meanwhile, three cut-off lists and a special cut-off list has been released so far for the regular courses. A total of 1,83,449 applications have been received so far under the special cut-off list. Of these, as many as 62,504 students have submitted their payments.

Under NCWEB, classes are held at several colleges under DU on Sunday. Here is the first cut-off as per the list

BA Economics + Political Sciecne

Aditi Mahavidyalaya - 79%

Bhagini Nivedita College - 79%

Aryabhatta College - 81%

College of Vocational Studies - 81%

DDU College - 84%

Dr BR Ambedkar College - 81%

JDM College - 84%

Jesus and Mary College - 86%

Kalindi College - 83%

Keshav Mahavidyalaya - 81%

Lakshmibai College - 84%

Maharaja Agrasen College - 81%

Mata Sundri College - 83%

Maitreyi College - 85%

Motilal Nehry College - 81%

PGDAV College - 81%

Rajdhani College - 82%

Ramanujan College - 82%

Satyawati College - 81%

SGGSC of Commerce - 83%

SPM College - 84%

Sri Aurobindo College - 81%

Vivekananda College - 82%

Hans Raj College - 85%

Miranda House - 86%

BA History + Poltical Science

Aditi Mahavidyalaya - 78%

Bhagini Nivediat College - 78%

Aryabhatta College - 80%

Bharati College - 81%

College of Vocational Studies - 80%

DDU College - 83%

Dr BR Ambedkar College - 80%

JDM College - 83%

Jesus and Mary College - 85%

Kalindi College - 82%

Keshav Mahavidyalya - 80%

Lakshmibai College - 83%

Maharaja Agrasen College - 80%

Maitreyi College - 84%

Mata Sundri College - 82%

Motilal Nehru College - 80%

PGDAV College -80%

Rajdhani College - 81%

Satyawati College - 80%

SGGSC of Commerce - 82%

SPM College - 83%

Sri Auobindo College - 80%

Vivekanada College - 81%

Hans Raj College -84%

Miranda House - 85%

BA Economics + Mathematics

SGGSC of Commerce - 84%

BA Political Science + Punjabi

Mata Sundri College - 81%

BA Economics + Punjabi

Mata Sundri College - 81%

BCom

Aditi Mahavidyalya - 80%

Bhagini Nivedita College - 80%

Aryabhatta College - 82%

Bharti Cillege - 83%

College of Vocational Studies - 82%

Deen Dayal Ypadhyay (DDU) College - 82%

JDM College - 85%

Jesus & Mary College - 87%

Kalindi College - 84%

Keshav Mahavidyalya - 82%

Lakshmibai College - 85%

Maharaja Agrasen College - 82%

Maitreyi College - 86%

Mata Sundri College - 84%

Moto Lal Nehru College - 82%

PGDAV College - 82%

Rajdhani College - 83%

Ramanujan College - 83%

Satyawati College - 82%

SGGSC of Commerce - 84%

SPM College - 85%

Sri Aurobindo College - 82%

Vivekananda College - 83%

Hansraj College - 86%

Miranda House - 87%

