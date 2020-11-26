DU NCWEB 2020-21: Fifth Cut-Off List Released For BA, B.Com Programmes

The Delhi University has released the fifth cut off list of DU NCWEB 2020-21 for admissions into BA and BCom programmes offered by different colleges for the academic year 202-21. The NCWEB or Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board cut-off list is available on the official website of the University at du.ac.in. Candidates seeking admission can check the list and proceed for the admission process if they have secured marks higher than the cut-off for the respective colleges and courses.

The highest cut-off for the B.Com course stood at 85 per cent for admission in the general category in the Miranda House. The highest cut-off (84 per cent) for BA courses (Economics and Political Science) was also recorded by Miranda House for the EWS category.

According to the official notification, online admissions for both courses will be done on November 26, 27 and 28 between 10 am to 5 pm at the respective teaching centres. Candidates must apply for the college and course of their choice within that time frame.

College-wise fifth cut-off list for DU NCWEB 2020-21 for B.Com programme:

http://www.du.ac.in/du/uploads/COVID-19/pdf/adm2020/5th%20Cut-off%20List%20Bcom.pdf

College-wise fifth cut-off list for DU NCWEB 2020-21 for B.A programme:

http://www.du.ac.in/du/uploads/COVID-19/pdf/adm2020/5th%20cut-off%20List%20B.A.%20(Prog.).pdf

Candidates can visit du.ac.in to check the official notification.

DU will next release the sixth and seventh cut-off list. DU NCWEB 2020-21 fifth cut-off list on November 28. Candidates who have secured higher marks than the cut-off will be required to apply between November 30 and December 2 from 10 am to 5pm.

The seventh cut-off list will likely be out on December 5, 2020. The admission window will open on December 7 and continue till December 9, 2020. Students will be allowed to pay fees till December 11.

The fourth cut-off list of DU NCWEB 2020-21 was released on the official website on November 17, 2020. The University is conducting a contactless admission procedure in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.