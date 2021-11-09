DU NCWEB 2nd Cut-off List Released: Popular Courses Available at Around 80% Marks

The University of Delhi (DU) released the second cut-off list for the Non-collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) on Monday evening. Those who had registered for admissions to BA and BCom courses and couldn’t make it to the first cut-off must can the second list at the official website of DU at du.ac.in.

For the second cut off most the colleges require around 80 per cent marks for popular courses. At Jesus and Mary College the cut-off for BCom is 82 per cent while at Maitreyi College it is 81 per cent. Hansraj College has closed admissions for BA Programme (Economics + Political Science) and (History + Political Science). Both Miranda House and Hansraj College have closed admissions for BCom. Meanwhile, for BA Programme (History + Sanskrit), the cut-off is at 55 per cent.

DU NCWEB 2nd cut off 2021 Courses Available

BA Prog (Economics + Political Science)

Aditi Mahavidyalaya - 75%

Bhagini Nivedita - 75%

Aryabhatta College - 77%

Bharati College - 80%

College of Vocational Studies - 77%

DDU College - 82%

Kalindi College - 79%

Jesus & Mary College - 82%

Maharaja Agrasen College - 79%

Rajdhani College - 78%

BA (Economics + Sanskrit)

Bharati College - 78%

Lakshmibai College - 78%

Vivekananda College - 78%

BA Prog (History + Political Science)

Aditi Mahavidyalaya - 74%

Bhagini Nivedita - 74%

Aryabhatta College - 76%

Bharati College - 79%

Jesus & Mary College - 81%

DDU College - 81%

BA Prog (History + Sanskrit)

Bharati College - 55%

Lakshmibai College - 55%

Vivekananda College - 55%

BCom

Aditi Mahavidyalaya - 75%

Bhagini Nivedita - 75%

Aryabhatta College - 77%

Bharati College - 79%

College of Vocational Studies - 77%

DDU College - 81%

Dr BR Ambedkar College - 77%

Kalindi College - 79%

Jesus & Mary College - 82%

Maharaja Agrasen College - 78%

Rajdhani College - 79%

Maitreyi College - 81%

Satyawati College - 77%

Vivekananda College - 79%

The admissions against the second cut-off list of the DU NCWEB will begin from 10 am on November 10 across respective teaching centres. Candidates must keep ready their documents such as government-issued identity cards, educational certificates, and category certificates if any before the admission process commences. The NCWEB is for non-collegiate education for women in which classes are held only on Saturdays and Sundays.

