DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 Revised Schedule Out at admission.uod.ac.in

The revised schedule for Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) PG admission 2022 has been released by the University of Delhi. In order to check the DU PG NCWEB admission 2022 revised dates, candidates need to visit the official website — admission.uod.ac.in.

According to the change in schedule, candidates can now apply for DU PG NCWEB admission based on the first merit list from December 14 to December 15. Meanwhile, from December 14 to December 16, the colleges will be verifying and approving DU PG NCWEB admissions. Candidates will also be able to make online payments against the admission list until December 16, midnight.

DU PG NCWEB Merit List 2022: How to Check?

Candidates can download the DU NCWEB PG admission list by following the steps outlined below.

Step 1. Open the online portal- admission.uod.ac.in, on any browser.

Step 2. Click on the NCWEB section available on the homepage.

Step 3. Then click on the link to the DU PG NCWEB admission list.

Step 4. Shortly, the DU NCWEB merit list 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download the list and take a printout of the same for future reference.

On December 19, DU will publish the second admission list on its official website, and the admission process will take place from December 20 to December 21. The colleges are going to verify and approve admissions against the second admission list until December 22, and the deadline to make the fee payment is on the same date.

Furthermore, the third list will be released on December 24, and registration will begin on December 26. Admission will be verified and approved until December 28.

Meanwhile, Delhi University stopped accepting applications for the Financial Support Scheme for EWS students on Monday. The scheme was accessible to all EWS students currently enrolled at DU. Students with an ER or other arrears in previous exams were not eligible to apply for the FSS Scheme.

