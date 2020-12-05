DU NCWEB Special Cut-off list for BA and B.com Out at du.ac.in; Apply by 5pm Tomorrow

The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), Delhi University, has released the special cut-off list for admission to the various undergraduate courses in Arts and Commerce stream. Those who already registered themselves for the DU admission 2020 within the stipulated date and time and could not take the admission in the initial five cut-offs are eligible to apply for NCWEB special cut-off 2020 admission.

Candidates willing to take admission to DU and any of its affiliated colleges can apply for the NCWEB admission 2020 by using registered email id and password. One can check the DU NCWEB special cut-off list 2020 for the available courses on its official website.

DU NCWEB special cut-off list 2020: How to check

-- Visit the official website of Delhi University du.ac.in

-- Go to the notification tab on the homepage and click on the link for Special Cut-Off List

-- DU NCWEB special cut-off 2020 will be displayed in PDF format, candidates can check the course wise cut-off of each college.

Candidates can also check the DU NCWEB 2020 special cut-off directly from here

NCWEB Special Cut-Off List for B.A. (Prog.) - B. A.pdf (du.ac.in)

1. NCWEB Special Cut-Off List for B.Com - www.du.ac.in/du/uploads/COVID-19/pdf/adm2020/B.Com.pdf

According to the official statement of DU NCWEB, an applicant who has cancelled his/her admission in the 5th cut-off, will not be eligible to participate in the special cut-off. Eligible candidates can apply for admission under NCWEB special cut-off from December 4 to 5.

The participating colleges will approve the admission of applicants under NCWEB special cut-off on December 7 by 5 pm and the selected candidates will have to pay the required admission fee by December 9 to confirm their admission. Like most universities in the country and across the world, DU is also opting for a contactless admission process for this time owing to the coronavirus pandemic.