DU Online Open Book Exams to be Postponed till Aug 15: Delhi University Informs HC

DU Online Open Book Exams 2020: The court had on Tuesday sought a final response from the Union HRD Ministry and the University of Delhi on whether they are conducting the online open book exams on July 10 or not.

News18.com

Updated:July 8, 2020, 3:27 PM IST
DU Online Open Book Exams to be Postponed till Aug 15: Delhi University Informs HC
Representative Image

DU Online Open Book Exams 2020 | The Delhi University on Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that the varsity has decided to postpone the online open book exams till August 15 in light of the relentless spike in coronavirus cases.

The court had on Tuesday sought a final response from the Union HRD Ministry and the University of Delhi on whether they are conducting the online open book exams on July 10 or not.

This comes after a plea was filed by a group of students in the High Court seeking cancellation of DU online open book examinations due to number of reasons.

Delhi University had recently revised its datesheet for the upcoming examination, scheduled to begin from July 10 for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The open book mode even semester/final year examinations 2020 were earlier scheduled to begin from July 1.

Earlier, a plea was filed in the Delhi High Court challenging varsity's decision to conduct online open book exams for final-year students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The petitioner-students -- Abhishek, Sharanjeet Kumar and Deepak -- have contended that the "well-off students" would have the support of "intelligent parents, friends, gadgets and search engines" during exams, whereas their poor counterparts would not have access to any of these.

The petitioners, represented by senior advocate J P Sengh and advocate Ayushi Chugh, had also claimed that there was no way to find out who was cheating when open book online exams are held.

Their petition further said that lack of proper internet connectivity and electricity would affect the performance of the poor students hailing from rural areas.

