DU PG Admission 2020 Third Merit List Released at du.ac.in

The University of Delhi has released the postgraduate (PG) third merit list for admission to the university, for different programmes. Students who had appeared for the entrance-based tests for admission to MSc Genetics and MSc Microbiology can visit the official website du.ac.in and check the PG third merit list.

The DU PG admission third merit list for entrance-based admissions has been prepared on the basis of marks obtained on the entrance exams. The DU PG admission 2020 will be held for 54 postgraduate programmes.

Here is the direct link to check DU PG Merit List 2020: http://www.du.ac.in/du/uploads/COVID-19/Admissions-list.html#_admission-help-corner3

DU PG Admission 2020 third merit list: Steps to download

Step 1: Candidates need to first go to the official website -- du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on 'Third Admission List 2020 - Post Graduation'

Step 3: Candidates need to then select the course they want to see the merit list

Step 4: Download the PDF file

Step 5: Check the result using the roll number or name

The DU PG 3rd merit lists are released in the form of PDF files, containing the names of the shortlisted candidates and their roll numbers, ranks secured, marks obtained and allotted departments or colleges.

DU had earlier revealed that to break ties between candidates with same marks, it will give preference to candidates with higher percentage in the qualifying exam, followed by candidates with higher percentage in the final year of bachelor degree then preceding year etc.

DU had released the first merit list on November 18 and the second merit list on November 26. The admission against the DU PG 2nd merit list closed on November 27.

The DU merit list has stated that the admissions of the selected candidates will be provisional, subject to verification of all relevant documents. It stated that applicants are required to login to the PG admission portal of the University of Delhi for further instructions regarding submission of required documents for admission process.