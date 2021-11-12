DU PG Admission 2021 First Merit List on November 17, First Semester from December 1

After releasing five cut-off lists for undergraduate courses, the University of Delhi (DU) is all set to start admissions for postgraduate courses. As per the official schedule, the first list for post-graduate courses will be released on November 17. Candidates can check the entire schedule at admission.uod.ac.in.

After the lists are out, those who have equal or more than the marks as notified in the list can seek admissions against the course. Departments and colleges under the varsity will verify and approve admissions between November 18 and 22. The last date for candidates to pay the admission fee is November 23.

To get admissions, students will have to submit documents and pay fee. Those who would not be able to make it to the list can wait for the next list. As of now, the varsity has only released the schedule for three lists. Further lists will be issued only if seats are left vacant. This year with no final year exams due to COVID-19, many universities and colleges have promoted undergraduate students based on their past year performances. For undergraduate courses too only five lists were released and almost all seats across colleges ahve been filled.

Meanwhile, the second list will be displayed on November 26, 2021, and the departments and colleges will verify and approve admissions against the first merit list from December 4 to December 6, 2021, and payment against the third merit list will be done till December 7, 2021.

The notification also read that the first semester PG courses classes will start from December 1, 2021.

It can also be remembered here that aspirants applying for Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) 12 to register for their preferred course and college, according to the varsity.

Earlier, the university had released an ECA merit list of eligible candidates for each category/subcategory with ranks for undergraduate admissions.

