DU PG Admissions 2020: Second Admissions List Released at du.ac.in; Direct Link Here

The Delhi University has released the second admission lst of selected candidates for the postgraduate programmes in various departments and colleges. Candidates who have registered for the admission process can visit the official website of the University at du.ac.in.

The qualifying lists for entrance-based and merit-based admissions have been uploaded in PDF format, the links of which are available on the website. The candidates will be required to look for the subjects they had applied and then see if their names appear in the corresponding list. Selected candidates will be required to confirm their admissions by November 27, 2020.

Direct Link to check DU PG Admissions 2020 Second List

du.ac.in/du/uploads/COVID-19/Admissions-list.html

How to Check DU PG Admissions 2020 Second List

Step 1: Visit the official website of University of Delhi at du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on “Admissions 2020” link available on the homepage

Step 3: Opt for the “Admission Lists” link

(Alternatively, click on the Direct Link mentioned above to skip first three steps)

Step 4: Expand the section which reads “PG Admissions List 2020”. Links for Subject-wise Admission List will appear

Step 5: Find the programme you applied for from the list and click on its link. A PDF file containing the list of selected students will appear on the screen

Step 6: Search the list for your name or roll number to see if you made it

Apart from name and roll number, the admission list contains details such as the allotted department or college, final entrance marks, combined rank, qualifying marks percentage and category of the candidate.

The online document verification process for admissions on the basis of DU PG second list began from November 25 and will continue till 5 pm on November 27. The last date to pay admission fees is November 30, 2020. Candidates must complete the process within the given time frame.

The DU PG admissions 2020 first list was released on November 18, 2020. DU postgraduate admissions are being conducted for 54 postgraduate courses across various colleges affiliated with the University.