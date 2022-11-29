DU PG Admissions Schedule Released, First Merit List out Tomorrow

The University of Delhi (DU) has shared the admission schedule for postgraduate courses. On November 30, the first admission list will be published on the official website, du.ac.in. Candidates can apply between December 1 at 10:00 a.m. and December 3 at 5:00 pm. They must confirm their seats between December 1 and December 4 at 1:00 pm. The admissions fee for the first merit list is due by December 4 at 11:59 p.m.

According to the schedule, the second merit list will be published on December 7, and the admission process will take place between December 8 and December 10. The third merit list will be released on December 12, and the admissions process will end on December 15. Payments for the third merit list are due by December 15 (11:59 PM).

This year, the university is granting admissions to students in its PG courses on the basis of the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET). The university intends to use the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for postgraduate admissions beginning next year. A 10-person team was formed to develop a postgraduate admission strategy for 2023-24. These members proposed that DU PG admissions be handled through CUET in the upcoming year.

On November 22, the National Testing Agency distributed the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) scorecards for PG and PhD programmes. The DUET PG 2022 exams were held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on October 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21.

The provisional answer keys were made available on November 9. Candidates who were dissatisfied with the answer key could challenge it by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. The processing fee was non-refundable. Candidates had time until 5:00 pm on November 11 to file objections to the provided answer keys and until 11:50 pm to pay for the same.

