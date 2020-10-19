DU School of Distance Learning (SOL) Registrations Now open, Check Here for All Details

The Delhi University School of Open Learning has started taking new admissions. The SOL has opened the process of online application for its undergraduate degree programmes. Students who have cleared their 10+2 boards from any recognised board (central or state) can apply for the undergraduate courses at sol.du.ac.in

While the application has been opened, no notification has been given out about the last date of application. However, it’s better to fill the forms as soon as possible. As for the Post-graduate programmes, students will still have to wait as no official notification is out as of now.

Before filling the form, check out all the requirements needed during the process for a smooth process. Unlike most application portals, the DU SOL does not allow for changes to be made post-registration.

These are the required elements for registration:

• Active email id + mobile number

• Scanned copy of signature

• A recently scanned image of the photograph

• Self-attested copy of Class X certificate and marksheets

• Scanned Self-attested marksheets of Class XII + board certificate

• Scanned image of migration certificate in case the candidate has studied from boards other than Delhi like UP, NIOS, Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana etc

• Self-attested copy of Reserve Category Certificate of the candidates belonging to ST/SC/PWD/OBC (if applicable) issued before the date of admission

• Self-attested copy of AAY/BPL (if applying under financial assistance) ration card

• Self-attested copy of Original Income Certificate (if applying in the concession category for the fee)

Candidates can choose from a variety of courses in Bachelor of arts like English, Political Science, Economics, Maths, History, Hindi as well as B.Com degrees.

Like IGNOU, the SOL has existed long before online classes were a thing. Their primary mode of teaching is through printed reading material which they mail out to the students. Practical subjects can have one-on-one class or workshops.