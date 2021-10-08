DU Second Cut-Off Soon, Know How to Change Course, College

The University of Delhi (DU) will be releasing its second cut-off list soon. While the official date of release of cut-off is October 9, it can also be expected by tonight. In the second cut-off, the marks for top courses such as political science, psychology are not expected to go down by a huge dip. By end of the first cut-off list, the university has received 60904 applications of which 14,205 have been approved. There are a total of 70,000 seats across the varsity.

In the second cut-off, not only will students who have not made it to the colleges be eligible to seek admissions but those who have already applied for a particular college or course will also have a chance to change their choice of college or even the course.

Candidates who have not submitted the fee after their application is approved in the first round and want to change their preference for a programme or college, or both, will have to cancel their existing application and apply again with their new preference. Those whose admission was approved in the first round and now want to withdraw their admission will have to pay the cancellation sum of Rs 1000, which is non-refundable.

Candidates who paid the fee post-admission but want to withdraw the admission can do so after paying the cancellation fee. In case their admission process continues in the subsequent cut-off list, the fee will be adjusted accordingly.

The admission process including the change in colleges and courses will be done in online mode. Students also need to ensure that their cut-off is based on the best of four marks and not the raw marks scored in class 12.

Under the first cut-off as many as nine courses across seven colleges were demanding 100% cut-off for admissions, however, despite the high score the varsity has received record admissions. On the first day of admissions, DU received 30,554 applications. A jump from 19,000 last year.

