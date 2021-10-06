DU Second Cut-off Unlikely to Dip, 47,291 Students Apply for 70,000 Seats in Two Days

As the University of Delhi continues to break all records in terms of admissions, the competition is getting more and more fierce. For 70,000 odd seats to be filled across five merit lists, as many as 47,291 students have already applied under the first list. The first merit was the highest-ever recorded by DU with as many as seven colleges and nine courses demanding 100% marks for admissions.

The high cut-off has not limited the number of applications, in fact, on day one of the admissions, the varsity received 30,554 applications. This is a huge jump from last year when as many as 19,000 students applied for admission on the first day.

On day two, the total stands at 47,291 applications till 7:45 pm. Among these, 9,114 seats have been approved by the varsities. Till October 10, 7:45 pm a total of 7,167 students have also submitted fees to the varsity. Now, the competition on remaining seats is still on. The admission process against the first list will continue till October 7. Students who would not be able to make it to the first list can wait for the second list which is scheduled to be released on October 9.

In the second list, however, the top courses might not see a huge decline. Considering the number of 95% scores in CBSE is over 70,000 and most of the applicants at DU are from CBSE. Further, several other boards have seen a record-high 90% scores in results without exams.

Students who have not been able to score 90% or above also stand a chance to secure a seat under the first list itself. From Kamla Nehru to Lady Sri Ram to Motilal Nehru - several top colleges are offering courses across streams under 90% as well…click here to know.

From the academic year 2022-23, the varsity will be rolling out FYUP or four-year undergraduate programmes. This will be offered with multiple entries and exit options. Students will have the option of studying for less than the full duration and get the corresponding certification. For instance, for one year of studies, students can drop out and get a certificate course. This, however, was passed despite dissent from some members of academic council who claimed that the FYUP course was against the welfare of students, especially those hailing from underprivileged backgrounds.

