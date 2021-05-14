DU Selected for GATI Pilot Programme to Promote Gender Equality in Science and Technology

The University of Delhi (DU) has been selected as a participant in the pilot of Gender Advancement for Transforming Institutions (GATI), a programme launched by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) under Ministry of Science and Technology. GATI is a pilot accreditation model for higher education institutions for promoting gender equality in science and technology field.

The GATI programme aims to bring about institutional reforms to attract, recruit, retain and promote women into scientific laboratories and institutions of higher educations. Under GATI, a charter for gender equality in Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) for India will be developed in order to bring transformation in policies to empower women.

DST, which launched GATI programme under the aegis of Knowledge Involvement in Research Advancement through Nurturing (KIRAN) division, has said that the programme garnered an overwhelming response and large number of applications were received for getting selected under Pilot GATI programme.

“A rigorous selection criterion based on data provided by the institutions and several other parameters, a total of 30 institutions have been selected for participation in the GATI pilot,” DST said in a statement.

The selected institutions would commit to adopting gender parity principles within their policies, practices, action plans and institutional culture. The institutions selected for GATI pilot will be trained and supported at every stage.

Universities, research institutions of DST, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Department of Biotechnology, Indian Council for Medical Research and Indian Council for Agriculture Research, Institutes of National importance, and other autonomous science and technology Institutions were invited by the DST to participate in pilot of GATI programme.

Intending to create a level-playing field for the meritorious girls in high school to pursue STEM in their higher education, GATI aims to nudge higher education and research institutes towards gender equality and diversity.

