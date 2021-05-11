DU Sets Up Help Desk for Elders, Children to Raise Awareness About Covid-19

The University of Delhi has recently launched a helpdesk for elders, youngsters, and children across demographic profiles and communities to raise awareness about Covid-19 and provide related information.

The helpline will provide information to the DU fraternity and families about Covid-19 related emergency services that include testing centres, COVID dedicated hospitals and bed availability, ambulance services, oxygen support and much more.

“The NSS volunteers of the colleges of the University of Delhi have stepped up to the challenge and launched a smart initiative at this difficult times to interface between service providers and the DU fraternity in need of COVID related information through awareness platforms and social media based on Instagram handle, Whatsapp groups, Whatsapp App, Twitter etc which are being updated in real-time," the varsity said in an official statement.

The only way to fight the second wave is through an aggressive vaccination programme, says the varsity. The helpline, claims DU, educates and encourages the process of registering and getting the jab at a centre nearest to them. The help desk will also answer issues of home isolation, food delivery and counselling.

“We assure all members of the DU family that we are with them in their fight against COVID – ‘Together We Will Win’." added the release.

DU has provided list of helpline numbers related to various Covid-19 services

Further, DU has suspended all online classes till May 16 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. An order signed by DU registrar Vikas Gupta read, “In view of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, the online teaching shall remain suspended till 16th May, 2021 in the Departments and Colleges of the University."

DU has also deferred all final year exams that were to be held from May 15. The same has been postponed for two weeks and will start from June 1. The new dates will be announced soon.

