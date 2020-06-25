DU SOL 2020: Delhi University School of Open Learning Admit Card Released at sol.du.ac.in

The Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (SOL) has put out DU SOL admit card 2020 on June 25, Thursday. The Delhi University SOL Admit Card 2020 is available for download at sol.du.ac.in.

Candidates can also save and take a printout of the DU SOL 2020 Hall Ticket Number via direct link. On entering the roll number of School of Open Learning, date of birth and student name , candidates will be able to download the DU SOL Admit Card 2020.

The final year examinations for under-graduate students are scheduled to begin from July 1 to July 18. For postgraduate students, the final year SOL exams will begin from July 1 to July 27.

For first and second year students, the DU SOL on June 30 will be releasing the question papers for assignment-based evaluation.

DU SOL Admit Card 2020: Follow the steps to download admit card

Step 1: Please visit the official website of Delhi University School of Open Learning

Step 2: On homepage bar, try locate a scroll which says “Download DU SOL admit Card for Final Year Graduate/Post Graduate Students”

Step 3: Enter basic information like SOL roll number, date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format and name

Step 4: Click on show

Step 5: Download DU SOL Admit Card 2020 is here to download

Candidates should check all the information on the admit card and see if they are correct or not. In case of any trouble, directly contact the officials for help.