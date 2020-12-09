DU SOL Exam 2020: Over 39,000 Students Get Another Chance for Filling Exam Form

More than 39 thousand students of School of Open Learning and some students from regular colleges missed the December 5 deadline of submitting their examination forms. In order to accommodate such students, Delhi University has opened the window again. The exams are scheduled to begin from Saturday, December 12.

According to a report published in the Times of India, many students have also raised objections against this decision of the university. The School of Open Learning has a total of 1,41,298 students who are eligible to appear for the blended online open-book exam. However, during a check conducted on last Sunday, it was found out that more than 39,000 students had not submitted their form for the exams that are to commence from December 12 this year.

US Pandey, officiating principal of School of Open Learning told the news portal that each year approximately 10-12% of the students do not submit the forms. This year, the concerned authorities had sent reminders to the students via emails.

D S Rawat, Dean of exams, Delhi University, informed the daily that the university had in the past also extended the date for filling up the forms by a few days. He also added that the students should be more serious about this. The dean of exams also stated that the university has already sent multiple reminders to the students and has also ensured that they were given all information on time.

“They all either claimed that they didn’t check their emails or had forgotten about the last date. Even some regular college students have missed it and the university cannot be in a situation where they cannot give their exams,” Rawat added.