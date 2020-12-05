Delhi University SOL Extends Date to Apply for UG Admission 2020 Till December 31

The Delhi University School of Open Learning (DU SOL) has extended the last date to fill the online application to December 31, for various undergraduate programmes. Those who haven’t completed the registration till now, can do the same at du.ac.in. Earlier, the last date to apply was November 30.

Candidates are requested to go through the DU SOL 2020 admission prospectus and ensure that they meet all the specified eligibility criteria before proceeding to online registration. One must have passed the Class 12 from a recognised board/university to be eligible to apply online for the undergraduate programmes.

How to apply for DU SOL UG admission 2020 -

Step 1: Visit the official website at du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for DU SOL UG admission 2020 and complete the online registration

Step 3: Once the registration is done, a registered user ID and password will be sent to the registered contact details.

Login to SOL website by using registered user ID and password.

Step 4: Fill in all the relevant information and upload the required documents and make the payment of admission fee

Step 5: Once the payment is done, download a copy of fee receipt and the identity card.

Important documents to be submitted at the time of DU SOL 2020 application process:

1. Recent photograph

2. Other educational documents will not be uploaded at the time of admission

3. Self-attested copy of Class-X marksheet.

4. Self-atested copy of Class-XII marksheet

5. Scanned copy of migration certificate if applicable

6. Compartment/passed students have to upload both their marksheets(compartment+ passed).

Candidates facing any issues or problem in the DU SOL UG admission 2020 registration process are advised to immediately contact at the helpline number - 27008300, 27008301 (10 lines), 24151600, 24151602. DU School of Open Learning offers admission to various UG courses such as BCom, BCom Hons, BA Programme, BA English Hons and BA Political Science Honours.