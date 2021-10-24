DU Special Cut-off on Monday, All You Need to Know

After releasing three cut-off lists, Delhi University (DU) is all set to release a special cut-off list on Monday, October 25. The special cut-off list will be released for students who could not secure admission for various courses, despite being eligible for admission according to the previous lists.

Candidates must note that the special cut-off list will not be counted as the fourth cut-off list. The fourth list will be released by the varsity on October 30. Once released, the special cut-off will be displayed on the official website of DU at du.ac.in as well as on the individual college websites.

Admissions against the third cut-off concluded on October 23. According to reports, a total of 1,70,696 applications were received by the university, out of which around 60,155 students were given admission under DU’s three cut-offs. A total of 70,000 seats are available across colleges affiliated with DU.

DU had earlier stated it will release a total of five cut-off lists apart from the special cut-off. It is speculated that in the special cut-off list, most of the courses will be closed for the unreserved category applicants, however, the real scenario will reveal itself once the payment process for the special cut-off list commences.

“In the special cut-off, most of the courses are likely to remain closed for the unreserved category, while they might be open for the other categories. We will get to know the exact situation after the fee payment window closes on Saturday," Manish Kansal, the admission convener at the Hindu College told news agency PTI.

DU announced its first cut-off list on October 1, followed by the second list on October 9, and the third cut-off list on October 16. While the undergraduate courses are being offered based on merit for the unreserved and reserved category, the applicants for the sports and ECA category will be given admission based on certificates only. Due to the COVID-19, the verification of documents and payment of fees is being held online.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.