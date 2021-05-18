DU Starts COVID Care Portal, JNU Sets-up Response Team for Teachers, Students

After several faculty members have been affected by the coronavirus, Delhi-based universities have come to rescue of its stakeholders including students, and non-teaching staff. The University of Delhi (DU) launched a COVID care portal for its teachers and students. JNU has set-up a Covid response team.

DU’s portal is offering information related to coronavirus pandemic, the portal along with a Delhi University Teachers Welfare Fund (DUTWF) to contribute as well as Covid-19 helpline numbers for food supplies, oxygen, ambulance, ventilators, and bed supplies.

Both teachers and students can also opt for mental health counseling and teleconsultation services in case of any emergency service by speaking to doctors and counselors whose helpline numbers have been provided on the official website.

DU is also providing Covid care facilities - testing centre at Lakshmibai College and Hansraj College, COVID isolation centres at of the hostels of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) College, Lakshmibai college each with 100 beds. PGDAV College has set up RT-PCR Testing Booth along with some specified corona-related blood tests for everyone including general public.

Meanwhile, Jawaharlal Nehru University has set up a Covid response team for it faculty member and students. The varsity has reported many Covid positive cases in its campus. The response team was set up “for the well-being and safety of students and all campus residents," JNU said in an official notice. The response team can be reached through email or on their helpline numbers.

Besides, the university has also set up a Covid care centre as directed by the Delhi High Court for immediate isolation of those residents inside the campus who have tested positive for Covid-19. The court had said, “If any paramedic/nursing staff are required, the SDM and JNU Task Force shall arrive at a consensus, as to how, the arrangement would be made for paramedic/nursing staff".

Several universities have come forward to help Covid positive patients. Jadavpur University (JU) in Kolkta has also offered to convert its hostel space of six thousand sq feet into a Covid care facility. Calcutta University has decided to offer one of its hospitals to run as safe houses. The teachers’ body of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), New Delhi has raising funds to build a 50-bedded hospital on campus.

