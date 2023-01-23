DU Students Demand Rollback of FYUP, Know all About New Changes in the Course?

Since the implementation of the New Education Policy 2020, many changes are being seen in the field of education. From school education to higher education, its effect is visible everywhere. UGC’s Four Year Undergraduate Program (FYUP) is an important part of NEP 2020.

Hundreds of Delhi University (DU) students are protesting in the national capital, demanding rollback of the FYUP. In the new course structure, credit scores have been introduced for every course, and students will have the option to pursue either a three-year honours course or four years honours course with or without research.

WHAT ARE THE CHANGES UNDER NEW NORMS?

- In four-year undergraduate program, students will get an honors degree instead of a normal bachelor’s degree.

- Along with the main subject in its syllabus, the focus is also given on skill-based education.

- Four years degree course is already being taught in most countries.

- If you want to keep pace with the world, then four years course is the need of the hour.

- The three-year Bachelor’s program is not being stopped completely.

- NEP 2020 gives more and better opportunities to the students.

- If a student studies for three years instead of four years, then they will get the degree of UG-programme.

- Diploma will be given to students who have studied for two years in this course.

- There is a system of giving certificates to the students who will be able to study only for one year due to any reason.

Why are students protesting?

In spite of all the advantages, a large number of students are opposing FYUP. They argue that the fee is increasing every year. It is already difficult for some students to pay fees for three years and now one more year would be added which will create more financial burden on them. According to the students, the 3 years course has been divided into 4 years.

Academicians are also concerned that the policy will increase the cost of obtaining an undergraduate degree and hence make it beyond the reach of marginalised students. According to a survey conducted in 2013, students will have to spend close to Rs 1.5 - Rs 2 lakhs per year in staying in Delhi to receive their education.

