DU Teachers Take on Delhi Govt Over 'ghost employees' Being Made Permanent

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government has written to the Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University to accommodate the teachers and employees whom it had not very long ago called “ghost employees", the varsity teachers claimed.

Disappointed with the Delhi government for not receiving their salaries for the last several months, the teachers submitted that “the government should first arrange for their pending salaries and then talk about accommodating the new staff".

Most of the teachers believe the move is a part of the Kejriwal government’s strategy to seek votes of the ad-hoc teachers for the Delhi University’s Executive and Academic Council elections.

The teachers said that the ad-hoc teachers in the colleges funded by the Delhi government were yet to receive the arrears of the 7th Pay Commission while claiming that for the last three years, the ad-hoc teachers did not receive payment for medical bills, LTC, apart from the child education allowance.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia in a letter to Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has expressed concern over the displacement of nearly 70 per cent ad-hoc and temporary teachers during interviews for the post of Assistant Professors in colleges, calling for permanent recruitment of ad-hoc teachers.

Reacting to Sisodia’s letter, Delhi University teachers’ organisation ‘Forum of Academics for Social Justice’ said: “Delhi government earlier used to call these teachers and staff ‘ghost employees’ but now it has written letter to the V-C to accommodate them."

The teachers, meanwhile, have urged the V-C to write to the Delhi government to clear their salaries, payment of arrears, leave travel concessions (LTC) and medical bills.

A total of 28 colleges affiliated to Delhi University are funded by the Delhi government. Of these, 12 colleges that are 100 per cent funded by the Delhi government have been facing financial crisis.

The teachers claimed that there have been instances of shortfalls and delays in receiving grants in the last three years, which eventually led to non-payment of their salaries for the last four months.

The professors of Maharaja Agrasen College — also affiliated to Delhi University, on Friday expressed their ire against the Delhi government for not receiving salaries by polishing shoes on the footpath.

Meanwhile, Prof. Hansraj Suman of Delhi University has expressed disappointment over Sisodia’s letter, saying: “The Minister should first accommodate thousands of guest teachers engaged in the Delhi government schools and then think about these 28 colleges."

More than 7,000 guest and ad-hoc teachers have been working in Delhi government schools for the last decade.

