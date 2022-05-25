DU to AMU: Top Colleges Opt Out of CUET for PG Admissions

Some of the top educational institutes including Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University have decided not to use the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to their postgraduate courses this year. The CUCET or CUET was earlier to be implemented next year, however, after great success for common entrance test at UG level, it was decided to implement the same for PG courses too.

As per the information bulletin released by NTA, only 35 of the total 45 universities will be taking admission based on the performance in CUET (PG). The names of DU, AMU, Jamia, and University of Allahabad among others are missing from the list of participating institutes in the NTA bulletin.

While AMU has already initiated its own entrance exam for PG admissions, DU will also continue with its own entrance test for PG admissions this year.

On the other hand, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Central University of Punjab, Central University of Haryana, and the Central University of Karnataka, have already confirmed opting for CUET-PG. Additionally, six state universities and one deemed-to-be university are also participating in CUET-PG this year. Punjab University, Chandigarh is also among universities considering opting for CUET PG from next year.

The CUET-PG is in line with CUET-UG which has been introduced by the University Grants Commission for admission into undergraduate courses. While CUET-UG was made mandatory for all central universities, varsities have been given an option to opt out of UGC PG, for this year.

Introducing CUET-PG last week, UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said that a common entrance test has been launched so that students don’t have to write multiple entrance examinations.

CUET-PG will be conducted by NTA in the last week of July as a computer-based test. The entrance test will be used for admission into courses like MA, LLM, BEd, MEd, MSc MSW, MPharma, and MCA, among other PG and PG diploma courses. The exam will be conducted in Hindi, English and any other language to language specific to the concerned subject. As per NTA’s bulletin, every paper will have a total of 100 multiple choice questions carrying four marks each. A wrong attempt will invite a negative marking of one mark.

