DU to Organise Online Orientation Programme to Familiarize Students With CUET

The University of Delhi is organising an online orientation cum guidance programme for Common University Entrance Test (CUET-2022) especially for SC/ST students under the aegis of Dean Students’ Welfare (DSW) in collaboration with the Institute of Lifelong Learning (ILLL). The programmw will be held from June 27 to July 8, 2022. Keeping in view of the limited seats, aspiring candidates will have to register online before attending the programme.

The online orientation programmes is aimed to provide general and domain-specific academic guidance for the candidates, primarily belonging to SC/ST categories, who will be appearing in CUET-2022 for admission to the central universities. The program will help the candidates to make them familiar with the pattern of CUET, consequently promoting inclusivity.

The program would be conducted online through 11 sessions spread over six discrete days. The sessions include guidance on a general test, languages, and 19 domain-specific subjects. The domain-specific subjects have been organized into eight broad groups to facilitate three choices of the groups.

The first 100 registered candidates in each session will get an opportunity to interact with subject experts. For the benefit of the larger student community, the program will also be available live on YouTube Channels of DSW & ILLL.

A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities, and 19 private universities have applied for participating in the first edition of CUET for UG admissions to the the 2022-23 academic session. Delhi University received the highest number of applications with over 6 lakh applications followed by BHU with over 3.94 lakh applications followed by Allahabad University with 2.31 lakh applications.

Recently, the National Testing Agency (NTA) the exam conducting body for Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 had reopened the application process link. The ink was activated once again after receiving representations from scores of candidates. The registration process had earlier closed on May 22 but after the plea of scores of students the application link was reopened till May 31, up to 9 pm.

