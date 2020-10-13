DU UG Admissions 2020: All Answers to Candidates' Queries Here, Click for More Details

Delhi University's first cut-off list for admissions in the desired undergraduate courses at different colleges been released recently. If students have any queries which they need the admission authorities to answer or they have a grievance that needs to be addressed, they can fill the form released by DU and get their responses. This form can be found on their website du.ac.in. Here is the direct link of the PDF form - http://www.du.ac.in/du/uploads/COVID-19/pdf/Query_Grievance_Form.pdf

In a notification shared on the Admissions 2020 section of the website, DU informed that after downloading the form, the candidate should email it to undergraduate2020@admission.du.ac.in in case of queries and uggrievances2020@admission.du.ac.in in case of grievances. Link: http://www.du.ac.in/du/uploads/COVID-19/pdf/Press_Release_HelpDesk.pdf

On the first day of admission, only 920 students have completed the admission formalities, a number quite low when compared to previous years, reported Times Now.

The report, quoting Shobha Bagai, dean of DU admissions, says that colleges are concerned at the low number of admissions on day one. She has advised them to improve connectivity as several students are trying to access the portal at the same time.

An alert on the same section urges students to not personally visit the colleges or the university. The list of contacts of DU colleges nodal officers are also available on the website with general helpline numbers also shared by the university authorities.

For the first time ever, the DU admission process 2020 is happening online completely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the first cut-off list, Lady Shri Ram (LSR) college had a cut off of 100 percent for the general category students for three undergraduate courses — BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Political Science and BA (Hons) Psychology.

Some student bodies have protested against the unusual cut-off alleging that it helps students of private schools. The students’ groups demanded more transparency in the admission process.

The admission process for the first list will be completed by October 14 at 5pm. The second cut-off list is expected to release on October 19.