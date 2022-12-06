DU UG NCWEB Special Drive Cut-off 2022 Out Today: Steps to Download

The University of Delhi has published the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) UG special cut-off list for SC/ST/OBC candidates today on December 6. Aspirants will be able to view the DU NCWEB special cut-off list 2022 on the website, ncweb.du.ac.in. The cut-off will be made public for BA programmes and BCom courses.

The official notification states that the DU UG NCWEB special cut-off will be released only if there are open seats. The DU NCWEB cut-off 2022 will include the candidate’s category, college, and course-specific scores based on the best of four marks obtained in the qualifying exam/Class 12.

According to the official release, the admission against the cut-off list is going to commence on December 7. The last date for securing a seat through the DU NCWEB result is December 8. Following that, the colleges will have to complete approvals for admission by December 9. The deadline for fee payment is December 10.

DU NCWEB Special Drive Cut-off List 2022: How To Download?

The Delhi University NCWEB cut-off for the special round will be made available online as a PDF. Candidates who have still not secured a seat at the prestigious varsity can check the DU UG NCWEB special cut-off list by completing the steps outlined below -

Step 1. Open the online portal of NCWEB, ncweb.du.ac.in, on any browser.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the admission tab.

Step 3. A new page will now load on the computer screen.

Step 4. Then, on the left side, select the NCWEB tab.

Step 5. Shortly, the BA and BCom programmes’ special cut-off list will be displayed.

Step 6. Click on the programme you applied for and download the list.

Step 7. Take a printout of the result for future use.

Candidates are advised to pay regular visits to the official website of NCWEB for staying up to date on the latest information.

