DU VC Asks 12 College Principals to Provide Details of Communication with Director of Higher Education

Delhi University (DU) has asked principals of 12 colleges fully funded by the government to provide all details of communication exchanged between them and the Director of Higher Education. This comes after the Delhi government’s Department of Higher Education accused the principals of “inciting teachers” and “creating a hostile education environment” over funding issues.

The department had written a letter to DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh regarding the same and asked him to take action against the principals of 12 Delhi government-funded colleges.

“Instead of providing UCs (Utilisation Certificates) on time, adhering to the conditions of pattern of assistance, managing the accounts properly, evolving mechanisms for generation of internal resources, the principals have been inciting teachers and staff by utterances, creating a hostile educational environment. The principals in their leadership role have been leading adverse critical and embarrassing chants,” the letter read.

Following the letter, DU’s Assistant Registrar of Colleges wrote to the principals asking them to provide all communication made with the Director of Higher Education and other officials.

In a statement, AAP MLA Atishi, Chairperson, Standing Committee on Education (Delhi Vidhan Sabha) said, “As per the terms and conditions of the grant, it is necessary for college principals to submit Utilisation Certificates in order to get funds. However, the colleges delay this process every quarter. On one hand, the colleges do not fulfil the basic process and on the other, they turn around and say that the Delhi government is not giving funds. It is beyond comprehension as to why the UCs are delayed and why do the colleges blame the Delhi government when the delay is on their end?"

“It is paramount to understand the reason behind the lack of transparency in these colleges that they do not want to explain where funds have been utilised. At the same time, it is concerning that the principals, while being party to the delay on the end of the colleges, incite the teachers by spreading lies about the Delhi government not releasing funds,” she added.

(with inputs from PTI)

