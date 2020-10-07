DUET 2020 Answer Key PG Courses Released; Details at nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday released the question paper and answer key for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 Post Graduation courses. Candidates can check and download Answer key and question papers for DUET 2020 PG courses from the official website at nta.ac.in.

Only those students who have appeared for DUET 2020 PG courses examination will be able to access the answer key on the official website.

The DUET 2020 Answer key and question papers for PG courses can be checked by following these steps -

Step 1: Visit the official website at nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website look for the link that reads “PUBLIC NOTICE: DUET- 2020 Display of Question Papers & Challenge of Answer Keys for 61 PG Courses” and click on it

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page where you will have to enter your login credentials

Step 4: Carefully enter your details and press the submit button

Step 5: A new page with DUET 2020 Answer key for PG course will appear

Step 6: Download and take a print of the answer key for your reference

Candidates can raise objections, if any, regarding the Delhi University Entrance Test 2020 Post Graduation courses answer key latest by Friday, October 9.

Those willing to raise the objections will have to mandatorily provide appropriate representations before the last date that has been announced by the agency.

It must also be noted that for each objection that a candidate raises he or she will have to pay a sum of Rs 200 as the processing fees. This payment can be made by three modes including, credit card, debit card or net banking.

The National Testing Agency conducted the DUET 2020 examination for post graduate courses from September 6 to September 11. A total of 1,50,670 candidates appeared for the entrance examination this year.