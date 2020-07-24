Take the pledge to vote

DUET 2020: Delhi University to Continue Registration Till July 31; All You Need to Know

Trending Desk

July 24, 2020
The Delhi University has finally released the dates to conduct admission tests for the entrance to various courses this year. The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 is scheduled to be conducted from September 6 to 11, 2020. All the further information, including DUET Application Form, can be accessed on the official website du.ac.in.

DUET 2020: Important Dates

The entrance test for admission to various courses at Delhi University is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). DUET 2020 will grant admission to students in various postgraduate, M.Phil, Ph.D and 12 undergraduate programmes offered at the university. DUET 2020 will be an online computer-based mode.

Initial release date of DUET 2020 Admission Form: June 20

Last Date to submit DUET 2020 Admission Form: July 31

DUET 2020 exams: September 6 to 11

DUET 2020: Eligibility Criteria

The Delhi University has set different eligibility criteria for various exams of DUET 2020. To appear in the examination, each student has to fulfill minimum eligibility criteria.

Here are a few eligibility requirements to sit for DUET 2020:

· LLB – Graduation with 50% aggregate for general, 45% for OBC and 40% for SC/ST

· LLM – Three or five year LLB with 50% aggregate for general, 45% for OBC and 40% for SC/ST

· MCA – Bachelor's degree with at least one paper in Mathematical Science. The qualifying mark is 60%

· MCom – Must have completed graduation in Commerce. The qualifying aggregate is 50% for general, 45% for OBC and 40% for SC/ST

· Med – Graduated in BEd, BABEd, BElEd or DElEd with 50% aggregate.

· B.Tech – Passed class XII with 60% aggregate and Mathematics as a compulsory subject

· BA Hons Multimedia and Mass Communication – Passed class XII with 75% aggregate and secured 85% marks in English

DUET 2020: Application Fee

The students of Unreserved (General) category have to pay Rs 750 to appear for one exam in DUET 2020, while the fees for SC/ ST / PWD and EWS category is Rs 300.

