DUET 2020: NTA Announces Admission Results, Here is How You Can Check It

The scorecards for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) LLB 2020 were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) earlier today. The entrance examinations for the same were conducted on September 6 - 11 in various cities around the country.

The DUET LLB 2020 scorecard contains the detailed marks as secured by a candidate in the entrance test. The same can be accessed on the official website https://nta.nic.in. To access the marksheet, one would be required to input their roll number of the exam and their date of birth.

The students that clear the exam and qualify DUET LLB 2020 exam will then be required to appear for counselling sessions and rounds of seat allocation. The candidates are shortlisted based on the marks obtained DUET LLB 2020 and the cut-off marks are determined by the NTA.

The 100 questions multiple-choice question (MCQs) exam was conducted in computer-based-test (CBT) mode. The subjects in the paper ranged from general knowledge and awareness to reasoning, language comprehension in both English and Hindi, as well as subject knowledge of up to Class 10. Once the candidates have qualified this exam, they are eligible to take admission in three-year LLB courses at Campus Law Centre, Law Centre-I and Law Centre-II of the University of Delhi.

Here is step-by-step breakdown on how to check the result for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) LLB 2020:

1. Visit the National Testing Agency's (NTA) official website. Click here: nta.ac.in

2. The homepage has a variety of exam tabs. Click on the link which says “Display of Score Card for LLB Course of Delhi University Entrance Test-2020”

3. A PDF link will open up and a link to download the scorecard will be mentioned

4. Click on the link and you will be redirected to a login page

5. Input roll number date of birth

6. Hit the login button

7. The scorecard for DUET LLB 2020 will appear on-screen.it can be downloaded and printed

Here is a direct link to download DUET LLB 2020 scorecard if the above process doesn’t work.