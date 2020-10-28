DUET 2020: NTA Declares Results of DU PG 2020 Entrance Examination; Direct Link Here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of DU PG 2020 Entrance Examination on its official website. The DUET PG 2020 score cards for 55 post graduate courses of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 are available online. In a notification, the NTA has provided the link where the DUET PG 2020 score cards will be displayed. The list of courses for which the DUET PG results 2020 have been declared is also included in the official notification by the NTA. The DUET PG 2020 score cards for the remaining courses will be released at a later point of time.

Check the official notification by NTA for DU PG 2020 Entrance Examination Results here.

Here is a direct link to download DU PG 2020 Entrance Examination Score Card.

Steps to follow to download DU PG 2020 Entrance Examination Score Card -

Step 1: Visit at ntaexam2020.cbtexam.in

Step 2: Enter the Form Number (Candidates can find it in their Admit Cards)

Step 3: Enter the Date of Birth in YYYYMMDD format in the input field

Step 4: Click on the Login button. The candidate’s Name, Roll Number and Subject will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Click on the link that reads “View Score Card” available on the right side of the screen

Step 6: Check your result. Download the score card in PDF format and take a print out of the same for future use

The DUET 2020 Score Card will contain candidate details like name, category, marks obtained etc. This year the DU entrance exams for admissions into PG courses across Delhi University colleges were held between September 6 and September 11. The exams were conducted in online mode in three shifts every day across 24 cities in India. The First Merit List for DU PG admissions will be released on November 2. The second list is expected to be declared on November 9.