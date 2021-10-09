DUET 2021 Answer Key Released, How to Raise Objections

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 provisional answer keys along with the question paper with recorded responses on the official website ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in or nta.ac.in. Candidates can check the answer key by logging in using their application number.

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, can challenge the same by October 10, up to 5 pm. They will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a processing fee by October 10, up to 11:50 pm. The payment of the processing fee needs to be made through, debit card, credit card, net banking or Paytm. A final answer key will be released thereafter.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final," the NTA said in its official notice.

The courses for which the answer key has been released include BElEd, BA (Honours) Humanities and Social Science, five year integrated course in Journalism, BSc Physical Education, Health Education and Sports Sciences, BA (Honours) Multimedia and Mass Communication, BTech (IT and Mathematical Innovations), JAT BMS/BBA (FIA) & BA (Hons.) Business Economics (Shift I and II), Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Occupational Therapy and Bachelor of Prosthetics and Orthotics.

DUET 2021: How to challenge answer key

Step 1. Go to the official website of DUET NTA

Step 2. Log in using your application form number and date of birth

Step 3. The answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 4. Download your response sheet and interim answer keys for your concerned subject

Step 5. To challenge the answer key, click on “Add challenge” available on the welcome window

Step 6. Key challenge form will be displayed after clicking on the “Add Challenge” option

Step 7. The subject and question IDs will be available in the drop-down menu for key challenges form. Select the question Id you wish to challenge from the drop-down menu and select the appropriate nature of challenge

Step 8. Candidate can write remarks (150 characters) and upload supporting documents (file should be less than 30kb in JPEG or JPG) for the challenge

Step 9. Pay the fee by clicking on ‘Click here to Pay Fee’

Step 10. Download and the save document for further use

The exam was conducted by the NTA on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and October 1 in the computer-based test (CBT) mode. DUET is conducted for admissions to the undergraduate courses at DU. Meanwhile, the university has released the first cut off on October 1 and the second cut off is scheduled to be released today, October 9.

