DUET 2022 Scorecard For PG, PhD Programmes Released, How to Download

The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) scorecard has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to PG and PhD courses. Those who appeared for the test can download their mark sheets from the official website- nta.ac.in. Candidates must enter their form number and date of birth to access their DUET PG and PhD scorecards.

The DUET 2022 scorecards are being distributed for programmes such as MSc in computer science, MCA, MA in English, PhD in statistics, and PhD in zoology. The equi-percentile method was used to normalise the candidates’ scores to announce the DUET result. This method is applied to modify the difficulty of question papers.

DUET Scorecard 2022: Steps To Download

Step 1. Open the online portal of NTA.

Step 2. Select the DUET result notification.

Step 3. Click the DUET PG, PhD scorecard link in the notification.

Step 4. Log in using your form number and date of birth.

Step 5. Download your scorecard and print it out for future reference.

Candidates who have been shortlisted must attend DU PG counselling as scheduled. They must bring a hard copy of their application form to the DU admissions office, along with a list of important documents including class 10,12 mark sheets, Aadhar, and so on for verification. Once the documents have been verified, candidates must pay the admission fee through the admission portal.

Previously, the NTA released the DUET answer key, and candidates had the option to file objections to the answer key between November 9 and 11. NTA made the DUET scorecards public, after taking into account the objections raised by the candidates. NTA administered the DU entrance test for admission to the prestigious university between October 17 and October 21 in 28 cities across the country.

