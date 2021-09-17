DUET Admit Cards 2021: Delhi University Entrance Exam Hall Tickets Soon

The Delhi University will hold DU entrance exams (DUET 2021) for several UG, PG and MPhil and PhD courses from September 26 to October 1. The admit card of the registered candidates will be released soon. Usually, DUET admit cards are released 10 days ahead of the exam. Once issued, the admit cards will be available at nta.ac.in/duetexam

On the day of examination, the candidates are required to carry the self-declaration letter downloaded from the NTA website along with the call letter, transparent ballpoint pen, passport size photo, personal hand sanitiser, transparent water bottle and ID proof. The NTA has been conducting the (DUET) exam since 2019.

DUET Admit Card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – nta.ac.in/duetexam

Step 2: Click on the DUET Hall Ticket link.

Step 3: Enter login credentials

Step 4: Click on Download DUET 2021 Admit Card

For merit-based courses, DU will release the schedule for cut-off lists by end of this week. The first cut-off list for undergraduate admissions will be released on October 1 and admissions will start by October 4. The admission process will be held online. This year, a record-high number of students — 4,38,696 — had applied for admission to undergraduate courses at DU.

