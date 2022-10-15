DUET PG 2022 Admit Card Released, Know Steps to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) PG 2022 admit card online. It is now available at the official websites at nta.nic.in, or ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in. The entrance exam will be held on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21. Students will need their application number to be able to access the admit cards.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 in three shifts (Shift 1: 08:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M., Shift 2: 12:30 P.M. to 02:30 P.M. and Shift 3: 05:00 P.M. to 07:00 P.M. through the Computer Based Test (CBT),” reads the official notice. Check the full exam schedule here.

DUET PG Admit Card 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA

Step 2: Enter your application number and date of birth

Step 3: Your admit card will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download and take a print out for future reference

After downloading the admit card, candidates must thoroughly cross check all details on it to check whether there are any errors. This includes their name, roll number, exam date, time, venue, etc. In case of any discrepancy, report to the authorities immediately. As per the official notice, the admit card is being issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions. It will not be sent by post.

“Issue of Admit Card, however, will not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process,” the notice said adding, “In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for DUET 2022, he/she can contact on NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000/ 011 69227700 or email at duet@nta.ac.in.”

On the day of the exam, candidates are not allowed to carry any textual material, calculators, docu pen, slide rules, log tables and electronic watches with facilities of calculator, printed or written material, bits of papers, mobile phone, blue-tooth devices, pager or any other electronic gadget/ device, etc, as per the official notice. The candidates are also prohibited to bring any kind of electronic gadgets/device in the examination room/hall.

