DUET PG Result Announced, Steps to Check Scorecard

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the score cards of the 34 postgraduate (PG) courses of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2021 at its official website at ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in. Candidates can log in on the link and view, download their score card.

DUET 2021 was held on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and October 1 in the computer-based test (CBT) mode across 27 cities. The test was of objective type, comprising multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

“The Answer Key Challenges were made live from 19 October 2021 to 21 October 2021. The Score Cards is now hosted at https://ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/LoginPage.aspx Candidates can login on the provided link and view/ download/ Print their Score Card," NTA wrote on the official website.

DUET 2021: How to download score cards

Step 1. Go to the website of NTA DUET

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link to the DU Entrance Test – 2021

Step 3. On the login page enter your application form number and enter the date of birth in YYYYMMDD format

Step 4. After entering the page, click on the ‘View Score Card’ button and download the score card for further reference.

The subjects for which the score cards have been released incudes BEd Special Education (Visual Impairment), MA Bengali, MSc Botany, MSc Biomedical Sciences and MSc- PhD combined degree in Biomedical Sciences, MSc Computer Science, MA East Asian Studies, MA Economics, English, Environmental Studies, MSc Fabric and Apparel Science, MSc Food and Nutrition, MA French, MSc Genetics, MSc Geology, MA Hispanic, MA History, MSc Informatics, MA Italian Studies, Masters in Journalism, LLM, Master of Library & Information Science, MA Linguistics, MCom, MEd, MTech Microwave Electronics, MA/MSc Mathematics, MSc Microbiology, MA Persian, MA Political Science, MSc Resource Management & Design Application, MA/MSc Statistics, MA Tamil, MA Urdu and MSc Zoology.

Meanwhile, the results of the DUET 2021 undergraduate (UG) courses was released on October 27. It was declared for BElEd, BA (Honours) in Humanities and Social Science, five years integrated course in journalism, BA (H) in Multimedia and Mass Communication, BSc Physical Education and Sports Sciences, BTech Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations, Bachelor in Physiotherapy /Bachelor in Occupational Therapy/Bachelor of Prosthetics and Orthotics, JAT BMS/BBA (FIA) and BA (Hons) Business Economics (Shift I and II).

