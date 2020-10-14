DUET Results 2020 and Scorecards Released by NTA at nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced DUET results 2020. Those who took DUET 2020 can check their results by visiting the official website of the NTA at nta.ac.in. The results have been declared for undergraduate courses.

The Delhi University Entrance Test 2020 was conducted for admission to different courses from September 6 to September 11. The DUET 2020 exam was held in three shifts across 24 cities.

The NTA has also released DUET 2020 scorecards. Candidates can download their DUET 2020 scorecards from the NTA’s website.

How to check DUET results 2020

Step 1: Go to the official website of the NTA at nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for DUET scorecard for undergraduate courses

Step 3: A PDF will open

Step 4: Click on the link given in the PDF

Step 5: Enter form number and date of birth to log in

Step 6: Scorecard will appear on screen

Step 7: Download it and take printout for future use

Candidates can also use this direct link (http://ntaexam2020.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/loginpage.aspx) to view their DUET 2020 results.

The NTA on October 7 released the question paper and answer key for DUET 2020 post graduate courses. The answer key for PG programmes was also made available on the NTA’s website.

Candidates were allowed to raise objections for answers given in the answer key by October 9. They had to mandatorily provide appropriate representations before the deadline. Those who wanted to raise objections had to pay Rs 200 as the processing fees for each question.

More than 1.5 lakh students appeared for DUET 2020. The results for PG programmes will be announced on the basis of the final answer keys.

This year, DUET 2020 was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam was conducted following COVID-19 guidelines. Candidates had to wear face masks and maintain physical distancing at exam centres.

Students take DUET 2020 for getting into undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses.