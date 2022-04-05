DU's Job Mela From April 7 to April 9, Over 30,000 Students Register

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi university’s ‘Job mela’, over 30,000 students have registered for a placement-cum-internship fair. Calling it , the first-of-its-kind fair in the history of the varsity, Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta said that the ‘Job Mela’ will provide a common platform to undergraduate students of over 91 colleges for internships and jobs. The event will be held from April 7 to April 9.

The ‘job mela’ has been organised by the Delhi University to provide suitable job opportunities to students. It will also provide suitable job opportunities to eligible skilled postgraduate students of over 86 departments of the Delhi University, the registrar said. The three-day ‘Job Mela’ be inaugurated by vice chancellor Yogesh Singh.

As per the Delhi University, for the fair over 45 national, multi-national companies, start-ups, research organisations, NGOs have registered. The ‘Job Mela’ will be organised in a blended mode. “Online and/or offline arrangements for the companies will be made as per the requirements expressed by them," the registrar said.

This job fair is being organised by Delhi University’s Central Placement Cell (CPC), under the aegis of the office of Dean, Students’ Welfare, University of Delhi.

“The vision of the CPC is to provide a continuum of opportunities to the under-graduates and post-graduates studying across various courses of Science (Physical, Life and Applied Science), Commerce, Mathematical Science, Social Sciences etc,” the official notification from the University of Delhi read.

