DU's Kalindi College is Hiring for 142 Assistant Professor Posts, Salary up to Rs 1,82,400

Delhi University’s Kalindi College has invited applications to fill 142 vacancies of assistant professor posts in its various departments. Candidates can send in their applications online at colrec.uod.ac.in on or before December 26.

The recruitment will consider applications only from candidates who satisfy the criteria and qualifications as per the norms laid down by the University of Delhi and the University Grants Commission (UGC). The maximum number of posts on offer, 14, are in the college’s department of English.

Delhi University’s Kalindi College Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Check out the subject/department-wise list of vacancies in the recruitment drive:

Botany-9

Chemistry -11

Commerce-04

Computer Science-10

Economics-11

English -14

Journalism-8

Environmental Science- 3

Geography- 13

Hindi- 12

History- 9

Mathematics-11

Music- 01

Physics-7

Political Science- 6

Sanskrit- 6

Zoology-7

Delhi University’s Kalindi College Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

As per the notification, the recruitment drive is open for candidates who hold a master’s degree with 55 per cent aggregate marks in relevant/concerned subjects for which they have applied. The degree should be from an institution/varsity duly recognised by the Government of India.

Apart from this, the candidates must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR. For detailed information on eligibility and other details, the candidates must refer to the official recruitment advertisement available on the official website of Kalindi College.

Delhi University’s Kalindi College Recruitment: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official link of the Kalindi College, DU website.

Step 2: Click the Homepage option for the announcement section

Step 3: Open the link - ‘ADVERTISEMENT FOR APPOINTMENT TO THE POST OF ASSISTANT PROFESSOR’ available on the home page.

Step 4: Fill in the form

Step 5: Download and save the acknowledgement form for future use.

Delhi University’s Kalindi College Recruitment: Application Fee

The application process is free for candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwBD categories and women applicants. All others will have to pay Rs 500 as an application fee.

Delhi University’s Kalindi College Recruitment: Selection Process and Salary

Candidates will be selected on the basis of interviews after the first round of screening. Selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary ranging between Rs 57,700-1,82,400. The recruitment will be subject to the existing reservation policies of the government.

