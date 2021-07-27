DU's St. Stephen's Colleges to Begin Admissions from August 5

St. Stephen’s College of the University of Delhi will begin the admission process for undergraduate courses for the academic year 2021-22 from August 5. The online registration process for admission in undergraduate (UG) courses will begin from August 5 at www.ststephens.edu and go on till August 31. Unlike other colleges affiliated with DU, St. Stephens college has its own admission process and interested candidates have to register on the college portal along with the registration for the DU admission process.

Foreign students interested in admission to St. Stephen’s College will have to register at the Foreign Student Registry (FSR) of the University of Delhi before filing an application for admission to the college. Interested foreign candidates will have to clearly indicate their FSR detail while registering on the college portal.

St.Stephens releases its own cut-off list for admission to different courses. While the general cut-off list for admission in other DU colleges are prepared based on Class 12 marks, St. Stephens’s cut-off list is based on 85 percentage weightage to class 12 marks and 15 per cent weightage to candidate’s performance in written tests and interviews.

However, there is no clarity if the written test will be held this year or not because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the college had to cancel the written entrance examination and candidates were evaluated based on an online interview and class 12 marks. The college also cancelled sports trials for admission through sports quota in 2020.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the University of Delhi began the registration process for admission in PG, MPhil, and PhD courses. The registration process for UG admission will begin on August 2 after the announcement of CBSE class 12 results, which are expected to be announced before July 31.

