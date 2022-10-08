Dussehra Holidays: From Andhra Pradesh to Gujarat, Know for How Many Days Schools Are Closed

October is a month filled with festivals and celebrations across India. This year, Dussehra was celebrated on October 5 across every region in the country. The day is also a bank holiday and as a result, many commercial and government banks, offices, and schools remain shut for a few days.

The dates of October 2 to 5 are designated as bank holidays throughout the country, but the Dussehra vacations for schools differ as per the region. The holidays for schools and colleges are decided by the state government, universities and education boards like CBSE, ICSE etc. Let’s take a look at which states get how many holidays on the occasion:

Andhra Pradesh: The government of Andhra Pradesh announced an 11-day holiday on the occasion. Schools across the state were shut from September 26 to October 6. However, the break was shorter in minority institutions where the holidays began on October 1.

Also read| October Academic Calendar: From NEET Counselling to DU Merit List, Major Events This Month

Karnataka: The state minister for primary and secondary education, BC Nagesh, issued an order announcing the Dussehra holidays in the state. As per the order, schools in Dakshina Kannada district will remain closed between September 26 and October 10. The Dussehra holidays in the Udupi district began on October 3 and will conclude on October 16.

Telangana: The state government announced that the Dussehra holiday would be observed in schools from September 26 to October 9. Students in the state will have a total of 14 days off for the celebration, before returning to school on October 10.

Gujarat: The government has cut short the Navratri vacation for state-run or affiliated schools and colleges by a week and now has a two-day break for students on October 4 and 5.

West Bengal: All government schools in West Bengal will be closed for 11 days for Durga Puja 2022. This year’s holidays began on September 30 (Panchami) through October 10 (the day after Lakshmi Puja).

Dussehra holidays were limited to two days, namely Mahanavami and Vijayadashami, which fall on October 4 and 5, in most North Indian states. Similarly, in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Students keep their books for puja on these days, seeking blessings for their academic success on these two days.

One of the biggest festivals for Hindus, Dussehra, also known as Vijaydashmi, is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm in the country. The festivals mark the victory of good over evil. It is believed that on this day, Lord Ram defeated the evil king of Lanka, Ravana.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here