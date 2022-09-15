Dussehra Holidays: Schools to Remain Shut for 11 Days in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced the Dussehra holiday dates for schools in the state. The vacation for school students will begin on September 26 and will last till October 6. This year, Dussehra or Vijayadashami will be celebrated on October 5.

While the government has given total of 11 holidays for schools, the vacation is shorter for Christian and minority schools in Andhra Pradesh. Students enrolled in minority schools will get holidays from October 1 to October 6. The classes will resume on October 7.

Just a day ago, Telangana announced that the Dussehra vacation for schools will be observed from September 26 to October 9. Students in the state will get total 14 days off for the festival before the schools reopen on October 10. Meanwhile, the Christmas holidays for missionary schools in Telangana will begin on December 22 and end on December 28. Non-missionary schools will remain shit for Sankranthi from January 13 to January 17, 2023.

Earlier, Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh had issued an order to educational institutions while announcing the Dussehra holidays. As per the order, institutions in the Dakshina Kannada district will observe the Dussehra holidays from September 26 to October 10.

The order came after Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyasa Kamath asked the minister to schedule the Dussehra holidays keeping in mind the large-scale celebrations held during the occasion in the city. In the Udupi district, the Dussehra holidays will begin on October 3 and end on October 16.

Dussehra is an annual festival that marks the end of Navratri. It celebrates the victory of Lord Rama over the 10-headed Lanka king Ravana and thus it signifies the triumph of good over evil for many. The day also highlights goddess Durga’s victory over demon Mahishasura.

Dussehra is also the day when the faithful start to prepare for Diwali or the festival of lights which falls 20 days after Dussehra.

