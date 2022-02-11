East Coast Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 756 Posts, How to Apply

The East Coast Railway has invited applications for apprenticeship roles. Candidates can apply for the post online through the official website of the Railway Recruitment Cell Bhubaneswar at rrcbbs.org.in. The last date to submit applications is March 7, till 5 pm. The recruitment drive is for the recruitment of 756 posts.

The selection will be on the basis of a merit list prepared by the recruitment cell. The list will be prepared by taking the average of the matriculation marks of the candidate and his ITI marks. A final merit list will be then prepared unit wise, trade wise and community wise. Successfully selected candidates will be engaged as apprentices for the period as applicable for the designated trade. Candidates will also get a stipend during the training as per the rules of the State Government.

Read| IISc Recruitment 2022: Apply for 100 Technical Assistant Posts, Salary Upto Rs 21,700

East Coast Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Age: In order to be eligible to apply, the candidate must be between 15 and 24 years of age as on March 7, 2022.

Education: The candidate also must have passed class 10 or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% in aggregate from a recognized board. Moreover, the candidate is also required to possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

East Coast Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022:How to apply?

Step – 1 Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell Bhubaneswar. www.rrcbbs.org.in

Step – 2 Now click on the link for Act Apprentice – 2021-22 Application.

Step – 3 Next, register yourself by filling in all the necessary details including the division or unit you are applying for. It must be noted that candidates can apply for one unit only.

Step – 4 Now login using your credentials and fill the application form carefully. Also, upload your photograph, signature and other documents and complete the application form.

Step – 5 Proceed to pay the application fee which is Rs 100. However, SC, ST and PWD candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Step – 6 Save the application form for future use.

East Coast Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

For applying for the posts, candidates will have to pay Rs 100/ for the application. Fee payment will have to be made online through payment gateway as part of online application process. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates.

The posts are open in four units. While the Carriage repair workshop, Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar unit has 190 apprentices, Khurda road division has 237, Waltair division has 263 and the Sambalpur division has 66 apprentices post slots. Candidates have to apply for any one Unit only. The various trades under which candidates will be trained include Electrician, Fitter, Turner, Carpenter, Wireman, Sheet Metal worker, Mechanic MV, Welder and Plumber, among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.