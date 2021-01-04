ECGC PO Recruitment 2021 Begins at ecgc.in, Apply for 59 Vacancies by January 31

ECGC Ltd. has begun the online registration process for the recruitment of Probationary Officer (PO). Application forms have been made available from January 1, 2021, on the official website. ECGC is recruiting for 59 vacancies of Probationary Officer, out of which, 25 vacancies are for unreserved category candidates, 16 seats are reserved for OBC candidates, nine for Schedule Cast, five for EWS, and four for Schedule Tribes. “The recruitment will be strictly in line with the spirit of Government’s guidelines on Reservation Policy,” ECGC said.

The online examination for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) in ECGC Ltd. is scheduled in the month of March 2021.

“Any eligible candidate who aspires to join in ECGC Ltd. as a Probationary Officer is required to register for the Recruitment Process. The Recruitment Process consists of Online Examination followed by the interview of the candidates shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the Online Examination,” the official notification read. Candidates can fill the online application form and apply for the ECGC PO recruitment 2021 at ecgc.in. The last date to fill the application form is January 31, 2021. The application form is to be printed on or before February 15, 2021.

The online written exam will be held at 20 centres across the nation i.e., Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore, Nagpur, Kolkata, Varanasi, Bhubaneshwar, Raipur, Guwahati, Chennai, Coimbatore, Bangalore, Kochi, Hyderabad, Vizag, Delhi, Chandigarh, Kanpur and Jaipur. All the shortlisted candidates based on their performance in online examination will be invited for an interview to be conducted in Mumbai by the in-house panel of the Company.

All the candidates who wish to apply for the post of PO must have a degree in any discipline from a recognized university. "All the educational qualifications mentioned should be from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. Of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies and the final result should have been declared on or before 31.01.2021," reads the official notice.