ECIL Graduate Engineer, Technician Merit List Released at Ecil.co.in

The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has released a merit list of the candidates who have been recruited for the post of Graduate Engineer Apprentice (GEA) and Technical Diploma Apprentice (TA). The final merit list has been released on the official website of ECIL- www.ecil.co.in. The application process for these posts started from January 6 and continued till January 15. All the shortlisted candidates must attend the documents verification round.

Documents Verification: Key Points

As per the official order, the provisionally selected candidates will be required to attend the documents verification as per the schedule:

1. Dates of Documents Verification: January 21 and January 22

2. Address: Electronics Corporation of India Limited, Corporate Learning, and Development Centre (CLDC), Nalanda Complex, TIFR Road, ECIL, Hyderabad - 500062.

3. Candidates must contact the helpline at 040 2718 6454 in case of any queries.

Here’s a list of certificates to be produced during the verification round:

a) NATS enrolment proof copy

b) SSC Marks memo (original copy)

c) BE /Diploma Provisional / Degree original certificate.

d) BE /Diploma Consolidated Marks memo original

e) Aadhar Card copy.

f) Caste /EWS Certificate (If applicable)

g) PWD Certificate (If applicable)

It is important to be careful while submitting the documents as any false information shall lead to the cancellation of the appointment “The above selection is provisional and the application is liable for rejection at any stage of the selection process in case of suppression of facts/ furnishing of false information,” ECIL clarified.

All the candidates must note that the authorities will not pay the travel allowances. “No TA/DA will be paid for attending the documents verification,” ECIL said.

Vacancy Details:

Graduate Engineer: 160 Posts

ECE- 100

CSE- 25

MECH- 20

EEE- 10

Civil - 5

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices (TA): 20 posts

ECE-10

CSE-10

Pay Scale:

Graduate Engineer Apprentice: 9000

Technician Diploma Apprentice: 8000