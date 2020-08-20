ECIL Invites Application for 350 Technical Officer Posts; Last Date to Apply Aug 30 at ecil.co.in

The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has issued a notification for recruitment of 350 Technical Officers on contract. Shortlisted candidates will get a monthly remuneration of Rs 23,000 and they can be deployed at various project sites across the country.

Out of the total posts, 160 are for unreserved category, 16 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 90 for Other Backward Class (OBC), 58 for Scheduled Caste (SC) and 26 for Scheduled Tribe.

The contract is of nine months and “it may be extendable depending upon organisational requirements as well as performance of the candidate.”

Those who want to apply for Technical Officer can do so by visiting the official website of ECIL at ecil.co.in. Application process started on Wednesday and will continue till August 30.

How to apply -

Step 1: Go to ecil.co.in

Step 2: Click on the link for “apply for various contract positions”

Step 3: Fill application form

Step 4: Take printout of the filled application or note down application serial number for future references

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have a degree in one of the following Engineering courses: Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical Electronics Engineering, Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science Engineering and Information Technology. They should have passed Engineering with a minimum 60 per cent aggregate marks.

Those who are applying should have minimum one-year post qualification industrial experience. Out of this one year, they should have at least worked three months in sealing, distribution, polling, commissioning, repair and maintenance of EVMs, VVPATs including FLC.

Besides, only those born after July 31, 1990 are eligible to apply. The maximum age limit is 30 years. However, there are relaxations in the upper age limit for people belonging to SC, ST, OBC and PwD candidates.